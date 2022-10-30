News
Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in West Indies Test squad

Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in West Indies Test squad

October 30, 2022 06:53 IST
Tagenarine Chanderpaul will have the chance to make his debut for the West Indies, 28 years after his father Shivnarine played his first Test for the Caribbean side, in the two-Test series in Australia, in November-December.

IMAGE: Tagenarine Chanderpaul will have the chance to make his debut for the West Indies, 28 years after his father Shivnarine played his first Test for the Caribbean side, in the two-Test series in Australia, in November-December. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks were on Saturday recalled to the squad for their two-Test series in Australia, while former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine earned his maiden call-up.

 

West Indies, who are ranked eighth in the world in Test cricket, will play the first Test against top-ranked Australia in Perth on November 30 followed by the second in Adelaide on December 8.

"We have played two series this year – against England and Bangladesh – and won both. We have been playing good Test cricket and expect to do well against the Australians on their home turf," lead selector Desmond Haynes said.

Haynes praised heap on 26-year-old Tagenarine, who will have the chance to make his debut for the West Indies 28 years after his father Shivnarine, considered one of the greatest batsmen of his era, played his first Test for the Caribbean side.

"He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A. He has what it takes to do well at the highest level," Haynes said.

Haynes added that Chase's experience and skills will be beneficial for the team, while Brooks's return will bolster their middle-order batting.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.

Source: REUTERS
