Home  » Cricket » 'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'

'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 05:05 IST

Steve Smith hugs Virat Kohli after India beat Australia to win the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday

IMAGE: Steve Smith hugs Virat Kohli after India beat Australia to win the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters
 

India defeated Australia by four wickets to enter the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

After putting on 264 on the board, India kept a steady flow of runs courtesy a match-winning half-ton by Viirat Kohli.

Australia's inexperienced bowling line-up managed to drag the game down to the wire and India won the game with 11 balls to spare.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the most experienced bowler for the Aussies, having played 111 matches.

Pacers Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis were playing only their 11th and 5th ODI respectively while spinners Tanveer Sangha and Cooper Connolly were playing just their fourth ODI.

Despite the frontline bowlers lacking any experience to show, they did well to take the game deep.

The question floating on social media after the game was what if Australia's Big 3 in Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were available and fit for the tournament? Would India have won the match? Here are some takes from cricket fans...

 Australia trio

 

Australia trio

 

Australia trio

 

Australia trio

 

Australia trio

 

