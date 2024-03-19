News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Champions Trophy won't be shifted out of Pakistan: PCB

Champions Trophy won't be shifted out of Pakistan: PCB

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 11:25 IST
IMAGE: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says he is not even considering the possibility of next year's ICC Champions Trophy being moved out of Pakistan. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi says he is not even considering the possibility of next year's ICC Champions Trophy being moved out of his country despite the never-ending speculation surrounding India's participation in the event.

 

Addressing a media conference in Karachi on Monday during the Pakistan Super League final, Naqvi confirmed that he held talks with BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ICC meetings last week in Dubai.

"Yes we spoke for a while and it was cordial but it would be unwise to divulge details of what was discussed," he said.

Asked if India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan would cause the tournament to be shifted out of Pakistan, Naqvi said, "I am not even thinking on those lines. We are confident we will host the Champions Trophy on schedule in Pakistan."

His comments come after an ICC board member had told PTI recently that it will not ask India to defy any government policy that bars travel to Pakistan.

Naqvi added that the PCB was also prepared to deal with any situation as the event came closer.

He outlined that three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, which would host the most Champions Trophy matches, would undergo renovation.

"Even as I speak plans have been drawn up and work will begin soon on these three stadiums to give the fans the best experience of watching the matches at the venues," he added.

India have not engaged in bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 150 people were killed. The last time an Indian cricket team travelled to Pakistan was the Asia Cup in June-July of 2008.

Last year's Asia Cup, which was to be held in Pakistan, was ultimately conducted in a hybrid manner with just four games held here and the rest in Sri Lanka after the Indian team refused to travel.

