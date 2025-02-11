HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: Will India gamble on half-fit Bumrah?

Champions Trophy: Will India gamble on half-fit Bumrah?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Doubts still remain over whether Jasprit Bumrah is bowling fit or not before a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

The Sports and Medical Science team of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has left it on the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to decide on Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

There are two parameters of fitness that the NCA checks before clearing a player's return to action.

It is understood that once Bumrah completed his rehabilitation for his lower back injury under strength & conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, he was declared medically fit.

However, doubts still remain over whether he is bowling fit or not before

a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy. The ball has now been put in Agarkar's court and it is learnt that the chairman of selection committee, who is in Ahmedabad, had a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir on the issue.

While there is a debate whether it is worth taking a world class bowler who might be half fit or opt for a rookie like Harshit Rana who is fully fit, but if Bumrah is available for the back end, they would not want to miss out on a chance to have him on the roster.

Rana in any case will be a travelling reserve and can always come in if Bumrah is eventually ruled out.

 

The other factor that's stopping them from completely resting Bumrah is optics. If he misses the Champions Trophy and is then available for IPL 2025, it wouldn't look good.

India will send their final squad for the tournament by Tuesday night, before it is released by ICC on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Remains The Team To Beat'
'India Remains The Team To Beat'
Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!
Check Out Champions Trophy Teams!
Who's The Lady Kohli Hugged At Airport?
Who's The Lady Kohli Hugged At Airport?
Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!
Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!
Ed Sheeran's Cricket Skills Will Stun You
Ed Sheeran's Cricket Skills Will Stun You

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Most Beautiful Cities In World: 10 More!

webstory image 2

Scoop Up! 10 Desi-Flavoured Ice Cream Recipes

webstory image 3

35 Yrs Ago, Mandela Walked Out Of Prison

VIDEOS

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall0:55

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha2:47

Dhankhar vs Kharge: Watch the heated faceoff in Rajya Sabha

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people continue to take a holy dip0:31

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD