Who's The Lady Kohli Hugged At Airport?

Who's The Lady Kohli Hugged At Airport?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 11, 2025 14:14 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Screengrab of Virat Kohli at the airport. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wrogn/X
 

Virat Kohli's brief appearance at the crease during the second ODI against England at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on February 9 may not have been explosive, but a gesture off the field lit up social media.

After missing the first game due to a niggle, Kohli returned to score just 5 runs off 8 balls. However, it was his interaction with a lady at Bhubaneswar airport the following day that grabbed attention.

As the team prepared to fly to Ahmedabad for the final ODI Kohli spotted a lady in the throng at the Biju Patnaik airport in Bhubaneswar.

A broad smile lit up his face as he briefly sidestepped security to give her a hug. The video of this moment quickly went viral, sparking curiosity about the lady's identity.

Virat Kohli

Was she a lucky fan or someone closer to the cricket star? While some online users debated, a fan page of Kohli claimed she was a relative.

REDIFF CRICKET
