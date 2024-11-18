Champions Trophy Travels Around Pakistan

IMAGE: School kids pose for photographs with the ICC Champions Trophy in Taxila and Khanpur. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Though there is uncertainty about Pakistan's fate as hosts of next year's ICC Champions Trophy, the trophy tour of the event kicked off on Saturday, November 16, 2024.



The Champions Trophy tour kicked off in Islamabad before it touched down in Taxila and Khanpur on Sunday.

Abbottabad (November 18), Murree (November 19) and Nathia Gali (November 20) are the other cities on the trophy tour which will conclude in Karachi on November 22-25.

Following the trophy tour in Pakistan, it will tour Afghanistan (November 26-28), followed by Bangladesh (December 10-13), South Africa (December 15-22), Australia (December 25-January 5), New Zealand (January 6-11), England (January 12-14) and India (January 15-26).

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar with the ICC Chanpions Trophy. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament citing security concerns.

The ICC may host a hybrid version of the tournament -- India playing its matches at a neutral venue, possibly Dubai or Sharjah -- or move the competition out of Pakistan.