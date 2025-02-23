India v Pakistan: 'The better team will win'

Pakistan need to win if they are any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener.

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli during the warm up before the match against Pakistan in their ICC Men's Champions Trophy Group A match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Ahead of the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, the cricket fans from Srinagar shared their excitement and said the better team should win the match.

India is set to lock horns with arch-rivals and host Pakistan in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis.

"Both teams are very good...We expect a good game as both the teams have very good players. The better team should win the match...The youth of Kashmir love cricket a lot..." a cricket fan said while speaking to ANI.

"We are eagerly waiting for the match and the India vs Pakistan match has always been a great rivalry...The better team will win the match..." another fan said.

The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, skittled out for 158 runs while chasing 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball.

Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.

Anticipation for this encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.

