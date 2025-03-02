HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
300th ODI: Anushka in shock as Kohli falls for 11

300th ODI: Anushka in shock as Kohli falls for 11

March 02, 2025 15:54 IST

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Stunned silence in Dubai! Glenn Phillips' unreal catch leaves Virat Kohli—and Anushka Sharma—shocked. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mufaddal Vohra/X

Anushka Sharma and Vikas Kohli, Virat Kohli's wife and elder brother, arrived to witness his milestone 300th ODI.

However, the anticipated celebration morphed into a moment of collective disbelief, courtesy of a spectacular New Zealand fielding display.

 

Virat Kohli's innings was abruptly cut short at a mere 11 runs off 14 balls. Matt Henry's bowling and Glenn Phillips' athletic prowess combined to create a defining moment.

When Kohli attempted a powerful cut shot, Phillips, stationed at point, launched into a breathtaking dive. The result was a catch of stunning brilliance.

Anushka Sharma

Replays revealed the full extent of Phillips' athleticism- a full-stretch, mid-air extension, snatching the ball with pinpoint accuracy. Kohli's visible astonishment mirrored the collective shock of the stadium.

India's batting woes compounded the disappointment. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, the top order faltered.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli all departed cheaply, leaving the innings reeling. The stadium's atmosphere, initially charged with excitement, shifted to a stunned silence.

Virat Kohli

It was a significant setback for the Indian team, overshadowing the celebratory aspect of Kohli's 300th ODI.

REDIFF CRICKET
Vidarbha crowned Ranji Trophy champions!
Another ODI landmark for King Kohli
'Kohli's legacy will be remembered for a long time'
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
How Rachin Ravindra Stole The Show
