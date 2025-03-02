ICC bias? Legends slam India's 'advantage'

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans during the Champions Trophy Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE, on February 23, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Not knowing if they would be playing their Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai or in Lahore, both Australia and South Africa travelled to the UAE in anticipation as their opponent will be decided after the outcome of the India-New Zealand contest on Sunday.

With India playing all their matches of the competition in Dubai, the final will also be at the Dubai International Stadium provided Rohit Sharma's team makes the summit clash.

While Australia travelled to the UAE on Saturday, South Africa were slated to board a flight out of Pakistan on Sunday.

Former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton had also recently said India have the advantage of not having to travel to the other venues.

"People may have a point when they say that. I guess that's due to politics - I don't want to get into the politic side of things," legendary Sir Vivian Richards said.

"But I believe the people who are responsible, in terms of the governing and the ruling of the game in itself which is the ICC, they're the ones who I think got the problem."

"I would like them to come up with an answer, why? If they are the governing body of cricket, why is that happening at present? I honestly believe one of the things that can bring all of us together, fans and everyone, even enemies together, (is) sports," he said.