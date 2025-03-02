India controlled the middle overs better: Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner acknowledged India’s superior game plan and their ability to dictate terms in the middle phase. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner reflected on his team's 44-run defeat to India in their final group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy, acknowledging that the pitch conditions in Dubai were slower than what the Kiwis had encountered in the Pakistan leg of the tournament.

He admitted that India’s spinners effectively controlled the middle overs, which played a decisive role in the outcome.

Despite Kane Williamson’s valiant knock, New Zealand struggled against India’s well-executed spin strangle, with Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja choking the run flow and dismantling their batting lineup. With this win, India completed a perfect group stage, securing three victories in three games, and will now face Australia in the semifinals on March 4 in Dubai.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Santner acknowledged India’s superior game plan and their ability to dictate terms in the middle phase.

"It was a slower wicket than what we have come against. We knew that going in. India controlled the middle phase better," Santner admitted.

He also praised Shreyas Iyer for his crucial innings and credited India’s spinners for successfully restricting the Kiwi batters.

"The key for us was getting wickets in the powerplay, and that was good to see. Our next game is in Lahore (against South Africa), where (Matt) Henry will be massive. (On facing South Africa) On those wickets with some pace and bounce, they have four good pacers, so we will have to see how we play them. We have to wait and see if it is a used or a fresh surface," added Santner.

With New Zealand set to face South Africa in the semifinals in Lahore, Santner emphasised the importance of adapting to the conditions and preparing for the Proteas’ formidable pace attack.