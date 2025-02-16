A shot in the arm for defending champions Pakistan?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 16, 2025 16:19 IST

Haris Rauf

IMAGE: Haris Rauf, one of Pakistan's key bowlers with his express pace and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, has remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a backup for him. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and will be available for his side's ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand on Wednesday, according to sources.

A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed to PTI on Sunday that Rauf, who sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recent tri-sries against New Zealand and South Africa, has recovered and will play in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi.

“Haris is okay now and the rest given to him after the first match of the Tri-Series has helped him recover well,” the source said, adding that Pakistan have no fitness issues with any other player.

 

Rauf, one of Pakistan's key bowlers with his express pace and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, has remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a backup for him.

Rauf has a haul of 83 wickets in 46 one-day internationals and another 110 wickets in 79 T20 internationals as he has built a reputation as a specialist white-ball bowler.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir had on Saturday expressed his concerns on a TV channel about Rauf's fitness for the Champions Trophy, claiming that if a side strain it would take five to six weeks to heal completely.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice in the tri-series, including in the final on Friday, and will be eager to make amends in the Champions Trophy opener as they are the defending champions.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
