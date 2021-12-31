News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India bowling attack gets massive Tendulkar praise

India bowling attack gets massive Tendulkar praise

Source: ANI
December 31, 2021 10:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'India's superb bowling attack can pick 20 wickets in a Test anywhere'

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar on Thursday

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar on Thursday. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday, lauded the "superb bowling" by Team India in the first Test against South Africa.

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs to win the first Test match in Centurion on the final day of the game on Thursday.

 

India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Mohammed Shami picked five wickets in the first innings before completing 200 scalps in the longest format of the game on Tuesday. In the second innings, Shami dismissed three South African batters to help India win the game.

"Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!" Tendulkar tweeted.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar also said the Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be a threat for the Proteas batters in the upcoming two matches.

"Yeah, I think, Shami obviously posed some issues for our right-hand batters. Obviously, his wickets in the first innings reflect on that. And I would say Bumrah also, he is someone that's always running with energy, high energy, irrespective of if he's going for runs or not," Elgar said while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"So, he's always going to challenge you as a batter You've got to be very mindful of facing both of them, but, saying that, they're quite a well-balanced attack at the moment now," he added.

India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
Shashi Tharoor Salutes Virat Kohli
KL Rahul talks about his key to success
KL Rahul talks about his key to success
Quinton de Kock announces Test retirement
Quinton de Kock announces Test retirement
Kirsten aspires to coach struggling England Test side
Kirsten aspires to coach struggling England Test side
'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'
'Aditya Chopra says '83 is your finest'
Mumbai on alert after inputs of possible terror attack
Mumbai on alert after inputs of possible terror attack
EPL PIX: United up to sixth after 3-1 win over Burnley
EPL PIX: United up to sixth after 3-1 win over Burnley

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: Seamers secure big win for India at Centurion

PHOTOS: Seamers secure big win for India at Centurion

'We can expect hundreds from Rahul's bat'

'We can expect hundreds from Rahul's bat'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances