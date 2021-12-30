News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: 1st Test, Day 5, Centurion

PHOTOS: 1st Test, Day 5, Centurion

December 30, 2021 16:12 IST
IMAGES from Day 5 of the 1st Test played between South Africa and India at Centurion on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dean Elgar. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar to move the tourists closer to victory on day five of the first Test at Centurion Park, leaving the home side on 182 for seven at lunch in search of 305 to win.

 

The visitors took three wickets in the morning session as South Africa attempted a counter-punch with the bat but have been left with 123 runs still to get for what would be a record chase at the Highveld venue.

Temba Bavuma holds the key to their chances as he is 34 not out and the last remaining recognised batsman. He will resume after the interval with debutant all-rounder Marco Jansen, who has five.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The highest fourth innings score to win at Centurion Park is 251 for eight by England in 2000, an infamous Test where both teams agreed to forfeit an innings after rain to force a result.

The wicket is still providing plenty of assistance to the seamers, although nothing for India’s spin option Ravichandran Ashwin, and the tourists remain firm favourites to complete the win in the afternoon session.

South Africa resumed their chase on 94 for four and went along well in the first 10 overs of the day before Elgar was trapped leg before wicket by Bumrah (3-50) for 77.

Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder 

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

It was a typically gritty effort from the home skipper, who had been given a life on 63 by Mohammed Shami when the seamer spilled a caught and bowled chance.

Quinton de Kock took the attack to the bowlers with a breezy 21 from 28 balls, but played onto his own stumps for the second time in the Test, on this occasion off Mohammed Siraj (2-47).

Wiaan Mulder (one) then did not last long, caught by the wicket-keeper off Shami (2-55).

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

