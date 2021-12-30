South Africa's Quinton de Kock announces Test retirement

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock insisted that it wasn't an easy decision and he had to draw early curtains to his career in the longest format. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, said the country's apex body, CSA, hours after the team's defeat in the first Test against India.

A former Test captain, de Kock is only 29 and it is believed that he will continue playing in the white-ball formats for the Proteas, with a lot of focus on franchise-based T20 leagues.

'#Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family,' wrote CSA.

In a statement issued by de Kock insisted that it wasn't an easy decision and he had to draw early curtains to his career in the longest format to 'be able to be with them (family) during this new and exciting chapter of our lives'.

'This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives,' de Kock said.

'I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.'

Twenty-nine-year-old de Kock made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3,300 runs with a high score of 141 not-out, at an average of 38.82. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.

The southpaw further thanked his teammates and support staff throughout his journey in Tests and insisted that it is 'not the end of my career as a Protea'.

'I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, team mates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support,' said de Kock.

The former Test captain's talent as a wicketkeeper set him apart on the world stage, with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has also taken the third-most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship - 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

'This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.'

'All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.'