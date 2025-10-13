HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teen Suryavanshi named Bihar's Ranji vice-captain

Teen Suryavanshi named Bihar's Ranji vice-captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: October 13, 2025 12:22 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made waves when he became the youngest to play the Indian Premier League in 2025

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi made waves when he became the youngest to play the Indian Premier League in 2025 and he's only gone from strength to strength. Photograph: BCCI

Bihar have appointed 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi as their vice-captain for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season starting on Wednesday.

Sakibul Gani will lead the side.

Bihar will take on Arunachal Pradesh in their Plate League season-opener at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here from October 15. The announcement of the squad was made by the Bihar Cricket Association late on Sunday.

 

Bihar were relegated to the plate league after failing to log a single win in the previous Ranji season.

Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12 in the 2023-24 season.

He later became the youngest (13) to bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract and has also been a part of India Under-19 tours of England and Australia.

Suryavanshi had become the youngest player in the IPL at the age of 13 when he was picked by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year's season.

With a 35-ball century for RR against Gujarat Titans, the left-handed batter created the world record for being the youngest in men's cricket (14) to have scored a century in T20s.

It was also the second fastest century in the IPL.

Suryavanshi is unlikely to play the full season for Bihar as he will be in contention to be a part of India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia early next year.

Bihar Squad:

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vc), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
