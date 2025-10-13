PIX: Campbell hits ton as gritty WI reach 252 for 3 at lunch

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Monday.

IMAGE: West Indies opener John Campbell celebrates his hundred on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed centurion John Campbell but West Indies' resistance continued in the first session of the fourth day with the visitors reaching 252 for three at lunch in the second Test against India in New Delhi on Monday.

Campbell (115 off 199 balls, 12x4s, 3x6s) struck a six over long-on off to bring up his maiden Test ton but then fell leg-before to Jadeja (1/75) in the 63rd over, which ended the West Indies opener's 177-run defiant partnership for the third wicket with Shai Hope.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates dismissing John Campbell. Photograph: BCCI

Hope reached 92 not out (189 balls, 10x4s, 2x6s) with skipper Roston Chase (23 not out) in tow as West Indies were behind by 18 runs following on in their second innings, after being dismissed for 248 in reply to India's 518/5 declared.