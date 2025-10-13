After Healy onslaught, Mazumdar eyes bowling rethink

IMAGE: Indian bowlers leaked runs on Sunday as Alyssa Healy scored an attacking century in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Following India's loss to Australia in their ICC Women's World Cup clash, Indian head coach Amol Mazumdar reflected on the team's batting performance, the dot ball percentage and also spoke on the possibility of playing a sixth-bowling option during their next clash against England.

While an explosive stand of 155 between openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led to a record-breaking score of 330 runs for India, all it took was a relentless masterclass from Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy, who scored a 107-ball 142 to help Australia chase down the highest-ever total in women's ODI history.

India's bowling core on Sunday, consisted of young pacer Kranti Gaud, who leaked 73 runs in nine overs, spinner Shree Charani, who took three wickets, all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, which brought depth to the spin attack.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur did handle pace duties with Gaud, but India missed another proper bowling option in their line-up, be it pacers Renuka Thakur and Arundhati Reddy or spinner Radha Yadav.

Speaking on playing another bowling option to bolster team balance, Muzumdar told reporters, "After this game we will have a look at it and I'm sure the team management will have a proper discussion about this and then we will take a right call as we approach the next game. I am sure about it."

Muzumdar said that it was a "super batting effort" to have reached 330 runs.

"Of course we would have liked to have another. You can always say in hindsight that if we had another 20 runs, it would be better, but that is not how we look at it. I think there are a lot of takeaways from our batting display today. 330, I guess, was a very challenging score," he added.

On the team's dot ball percentage, Amol said that the team had a discussion about the same following the loss to South Africa and said that while the team batted well during the match against the Aussies, they will have a "closer look at it".

"I do not know what the percentage is. You've been kind enough to tell me how much is it? 48% Yeah, we would like to get it down," he added.

Mazumdar was full of praise for young bowlers Kranti and Charani (both having six wickets, avreraging 32.16 and 23.50 respectively), who have shined in this tournament, with Kranti bowling a fine spell against Pakistan and Charani keeping India alive against Australia, calling their presence "vibrant".

"I think they have been exceptional. You know, if you see Kranti Gaud bowling and today Sree Charani against Australia, against top quality players, she ended up giving what, 40 odd runs in her 10 overs, and picked up those important wickets.

"I think they have been exceptional, both of them. Young, vibrant in the dressing room as well as vibrant on the field. They were throwing themselves, and we had a good game," he concluded.