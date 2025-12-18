HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Tendulkar salutes India's blind women's World Cup heroes

PIX: Tendulkar salutes India's blind women's World Cup heroes

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2025 15:53 IST

Sachin Tendulkar meets the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the Blind T20 World Cup earlier this month

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar meets the Indian women's blind cricket team that won the Blind T20 World Cup on November 24. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met the members of the newly-crowned T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Indian Women's Team at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai on Tuesday.

 

Sachin Tendulkar interacts with the players

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar interacts with the players. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

On Wednesday he took to his X handle, writing: 'Most have eyesight, but only a few have true vision. I had the chance to meet these remarkable young visually challenged women who made India proud. Their courage, discipline, and belief are a testament to the fact that this game is felt and lived, and that nothing should deter anyone from making it their own. With their grit and determination, they have changed the narrative of how we experience the game.

'They have made history on the world stage and inspired the next generation to believe that no dream is beyond reach. Congratulations to the entire team and support staff on winning the inaugural T20 Women's World Cup for visually challenged,' Tendulkar wrote alongside pictures of his interaction with the champion team.

India's women's blind team created history after winning the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. They lifted the title after registering a seven-wicket win over Nepal in Colombo.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India displayed an exceptional performance, going undefeated throughout the tournament to claim the title.

