CEAT Awards: Kohli wins International Cricketer of the Year

May 13, 2019 22:01 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli had a memorable last season. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards which were presented, in Mumbai, on Monday night.

The 30-year-old cricketer had a memorable last season with the bat. India’s vice captain Rohit Sharma was presented with International ODI Cricketer of the Year Award while Cheteshwar Pujara was the Test Cricketer of the Year.

India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah won International Bowler of the Year Award.

Australia’s swashbuckling opening batsman Aaron Finch won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Woman cricketer Smriti Mandana stood out in terms of performance with the bat.

Ashutosh Aman, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Bihar, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Rewarding and encouraging younger talent, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal who performed exceptionally over the year was awarded as Junior Cricketer of the Year. Kuldeep Yadav took home the outstanding performance of the year award.

It was also a day to honour the stalwarts of the yesteryears who have carved a name for themselves as legends of Cricket. Cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath was awarded the ‘CCR International Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.



Here's the complete list of winners:

CEAT International Cricketer and Batsman of the Year – Virat Kohli

CEAT International Bowler of the Year - Jasprit Bumrah

CEAT International Test Cricketer of the Year - Cheteshwar Pujara

CEAT International ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma

CEAT International T20 Player of the Year - Aaron Finch

CEAT Outstanding Performance of the Year- Kuldeep Yadav

CEAT International T20 Bowler of the Year- Rashid Khan

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award - Mohinder Amarnath

CEAT Domestic Player of the Year- Ashutosh Aman

CEAT International Woman Cricketer of the Year- Smriti Mandana

CEAT Junior Cricketer of the Year- Yashasvi Jaiswal

CEAT Cricket Journalists of the Year Cricket- Sriram Veera & Snehal Pradhan