May 13, 2019 12:14 IST

'The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians won their fourth title to become the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

'The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama', gushed former England skipper Michael Vaughan while for Virender Sehwag it was a cracker of a game in which Mumbai Indians prevailed in a nail-biting finish.



The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to react to the roller coaster finale following an eventful IPL season which produced some unprecedented moments on the field.



Here is what former and current cricketers said on the micro-blogging site.

Sachin Tendulkar: What a fabulous fabulous way to finish one of the most exciting seasons! Incredible individual performances did not outshine the teamwork that this team has shown right through. @mipaltan IPL2019



Sourav Ganguly: What a cricket match..and u realise it was human beings playing ... unbelievable skills on display under pressure @bcci

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, left, and son Akash celebrate winning the IPL final against CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Virender Sehwag: What a Cracking final, great tournament. Tough luck Chennai. Congratulations Mumbai



AB de Villiers: Wow! Speechless. IPL, what a spectacle @IPL well done @ImRo45 and @mipaltan team.



Ravichandran Ashwin: Ohhhhh great game of cricket. Well done to @mipaltan and @ImRo45. Bad luck to @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni

Michael Vaughan: The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play, Run out & outstanding bowling !!!!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates winning the IPL title with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. Photograph: BCCI

Jonty Rhodes: Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan - now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the IPL



Sam Billings: Gutted for the boys.. gave absolutely everything. So proud of everyone again @ChennaiIPL & incredibly lucky to be a part of such an amazing franchise! Such small margins; what a competition the @IPL is! Congrats to @mipaltan on the win.



VVS Laxman: Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale.



Kevin Pietersen: HUGE @mipaltan! Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament. The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!

Graeme Smith: Insane IPL2k19 privilege to be part of the biggest league in the world! Congrats @mipaltan



JP Duminy: What a game IPL final at its best. Congrats @ImRo45 & @mipaltan



Mohammad Kaif: Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is run out by a direct hit from Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Manoj Tiwary: Unbelievable scenes at Hyderabad. Wat a cracker of a final it was. Nail biting finish. Congratulations @mipaltan !! They have beaten Csk 4 times dis season. Amazing record. Wat a way to finish dis season of IPL.



RP Singh: WHAT A MATCH! Worthy of a final. Clash between the titans and @mipaltan emerges as the winner.



Scott Styris: Congrats @ChennaiIPL ... hell Of a campaign in this year's @IPL .. no shame in losing the final by one run. whatafinal Stunning finish to the @IPL . Perfect way to finish a great competition.