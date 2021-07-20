News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Carey to lead Australia in Finch's absence in ODIs vs Windies

Carey to lead Australia in Finch's absence in ODIs vs Windies

July 20, 2021 09:42 IST
Alex Carey

IMAGE: Alex Carey was named captain after regular captain Aaron Finch aggravated a knee injury. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day match against West Indies in Barbados later on Tuesday after regular skipper Aaron Finch aggravated a knee injury during last week's fifth T20 in St Lucia, the team said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey takes over the captaincy in the absence of regular vice-captain Pat Cummins who is sitting out the Caribbean tour.

 

"I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers," said Carey, who has previously captained Australia A, Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers and Sheffield Shield side South Australia.

Australia, without a number of key players who skipped the tour, were thrashed 4-1 in the T20 series by the Caribbeans.

The second ODI is in Barbados on Thursday, with the third and final match on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
