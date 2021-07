July 19, 2021 20:11 IST

IMAGE: Will Sanju Samson come in for Ishan Kishan in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday?

Shashi Tharoor is a passionate follower of cricket and on Monday, the MP from Thiruvanathapuram made a special mention of cricketer Sanju Samson.

'Delighted to hear from Sri Lanka that @IamSanjuSamson has recovered from his strained knee ligament and that Thiruvananthapuram's finest will again be available for India! All the best, Sanju!', Dr T tweeted.

Sanju was ruled out of the first ODI against Sri Lanka after he sustained a knee ligament injury during a training session.