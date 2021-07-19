News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I told everyone I would hit a 6 on the first ball'

'I told everyone I would hit a 6 on the first ball'

By Rediff Cricket
July 19, 2021 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
 

Ishan Kishan makes international cricket look easy.

On Sunday, the left-hander made his ODI debut during the first India vs Sri Lanka game in Colombo and left an instant impact as he smashed the second-fastest half-century scoring 59 runs in 42 balls on debut in ODIs.

Kishan became the first India batsman to score fifties on debut in both T20Is and ODIs.

Kishan's confident knock was summarised by the fact that despite playing his first ODI, he smashed the first ball he faced in the match for a six. He came to bat in the 6th over after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed, and he struck Dhananjaya de Silva for a big one.

Speaking to Ajay Jadeja after the match on the Sony Sports Network, Kishan revealed that he had told everyone he was going to hit first ball for a six.

'Actually, everyone knew it, inside also I had already told everyone that once I go, wherever the first ball is, I will hit it for a six. Because the odds were in my favour -- birthday plus a good pitch and I was playing my first ODI and I felt I could target him,' he said.

'The most special thing was that it was my birthday and I was playing my first ODI. Everyone asks for a return gift, so I always wanted to give it by playing a good knock and helping the team win,' he added.

Ishan turned 23 on Sunday, July 18 -- he shares the birthday with W G Grace, Dennis Lillee, Smriti Mandhana and Manan Vohra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kuldeep 'happy' to bowl alongside Chahal
Kuldeep 'happy' to bowl alongside Chahal
Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs
Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs
'Kohli sets the bar, he wants to be the best'
'Kohli sets the bar, he wants to be the best'
HDFC Bank writes off Rs 3,100-crore NPAs in Q1
HDFC Bank writes off Rs 3,100-crore NPAs in Q1
'I remember the last hug'
'I remember the last hug'
Mumbai: Rain intensity reduces; trains, buses resume
Mumbai: Rain intensity reduces; trains, buses resume
Reliance, 6 other firms get licence to sell auto fuel
Reliance, 6 other firms get licence to sell auto fuel

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

'Prithvi and Ishan finished the game in first 15 overs'

'Prithvi and Ishan finished the game in first 15 overs'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances