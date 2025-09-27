Captaincy curse? SKY's poor run continues in Asia Cup

IMAGE: Since moving to the pinnacle of leadership hierarchy, runs and form have eluded Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's downturn since donning the India skipper's hat continued, after he orchestrated a rustic knock against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

In July last year, the captaincy baton was passed from Rohit to Suryakumar after the seasoned opener bid adieu to the format following India's fabled T20 World Cup title-winning campaign in Barbados.

Since moving to the pinnacle of leadership hierarchy, runs and form have eluded Suryakumar. The explosive swashbuckler walloped a ton against Bangladesh in October 2024, which remains his last fifty as a captain. He ran rampant in Hyderabad with a rollicking 75 off 35 deliveries, which was seen as an ominous sign by many.

However, the statistics suggest the leadership burden has taken a toll on Suryakumar. His form has slumped drastically, which has been classified as a concern by several fans and former cricketers.

As a captain, the 35-year-old has churned out a mere 329 runs in 19 innings across 21 matches at an average of 19.35, with two fifties and a strike rate of above 145. He has crossed the 20-run mark only six times since taking over the captaincy mantle.

In 2025, Suryakumar endured a dreadful run, managing 99 runs in 10 innings at 12.37, with an underwhelming strike rate of 110.00, with a best score of 47*.

Before taking up captaincy in July last year, he boasted a batting average of 43.33, which has now declined to 37.59. At the ongoing Asia Cup, he has garnered 71 runs in five innings at an average of 23.66, with a strike rate barely above 100 and a best of 47*.