Home  » Cricket » 'Get rid of Abhishek Bachchan early': Akhtar's funny slip

'Get rid of Abhishek Bachchan early': Akhtar's funny slip

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 26, 2025 19:02 IST
September 26, 2025 19:02 IST

‘Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura’

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has racked up 248 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 206.67. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a mix-up that amused cricket fans, Shoaib Akhtar gave Pakistan a unique strategy ahead of the Asia Cup final, ‘Get rid of Abhishek Bachchan early,’ referring to India’s star batter Abhishek Sharma.

The former Pakistan fast bowler made the slip during a chat show, Game On Hai, leaving his fellow panelists chuckling. What he actually meant was Abhishek Sharma, India’s young batting sensation, who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament.

 

Sharma has racked up 248 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 206.67, including two half-centuries, with a best of 75 in India’s 41-run win over Bangladesh that sealed their spot in the final. Akhtar’s point was clear: stopping Sharma early could unsettle India’s middle order, which has struggled for consistency.

India and Pakistan are set to clash for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 final, having progressed through the tournament unbeaten. India have won both previous encounters, but Salman Agha’s side appears to have grown stronger as the tournament has progressed. While India remain the favourites to lift the title, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has shared his thoughts and strategy ahead of the summit clash.

Abhishek Sharma

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on Game On Hai.

Reflecting on his own experience, the Rawalpindi Express added, “I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that 'you need to bring your A game against Pakistan'. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so many times with us.”

Akhtar’s advice underscores the psychological battle Pakistan must win if they are to overcome India in the final.

REDIFF CRICKET
