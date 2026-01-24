Captain Surya Is Back And How!

Back to his brilliant best, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 82 lit up Raipur in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, to shut out all doubters, days ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls in India's successful chase of 209, in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday, January 23, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with an unbeaten 37-ball 82 as India crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Raipur on Friday.

Surya had the crowd on their feet as he smashed 9 fours and four sixes, batting at a strike rate of 221.62, during his explosive innings.

IMAGE: Suryakumar found boundaries in all areas of the park. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 209 for victory, India got off to a poor start, losing both openers inside two overs.

But Ishan Kishan (76 off 32) and Suryakumar counter-attacked to put India out of danger before the captain took the hosts across the finish line with a seven wicket win and 28 balls to spare.

SKY's first half-century in over a year

IMAGE: Suryakumar sweeps the ball for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Surya started off slowly while Kishan went hammer and tongs. The captain was 10 off 10 balls at one point before he stepped on the accelerator and brought out an array of creative shots.

He was at his aggressive best, aware of the field placements while carving through the in-field, as well as while employing the laps and scoops to good effect.

IMAGE: Suryakumar gets cheeky. Photograph: BCCI

Surya took a particular liking to pacer Zakary Foulkes, whom he plundered for 25 runs in the 9th over.

It was the Surya of yore, as he batted with confidence with each passing delivery.

IMAGE: SKY celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

SKY then brought up his 22nd T20I half-century, his first in over a year, in the 11th over as he kept taking the attack to the bowlers.

Late in the innings he was put down by Mitch Santner at mid-off, but India were well and truly home by then.

This innings was a huge statement from the captain, after doubts were raised over his form and it is particularly timely with the T20 World Cup just about two weeks away.

Speaking about the victory and his innings, Surya said at the post-match presentation: 'Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters -- to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space.' And that's exactly what he did today.

'I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up.'

IMAGE: SKY drives the ball through covers. Photograph: BCCI

On his form, the skipper added: 'As I've said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I'm really enjoying what's happening right now.'

India would like Surya to take this form into the next three T20Is -- the 3rd ODI will be played at Guwahati on Sunday.