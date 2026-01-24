HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Captain Surya Is Back And How!

Captain Surya Is Back And How!

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2026 08:16 IST

x

Back to his brilliant best, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 82 lit up Raipur in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, to shut out all doubters, days ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls in India's successful chase of 209, in the 2nd T20i against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls in India's successful chase of 209, in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday, January 23, 2026. Photograph: BCCI
 

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with an unbeaten 37-ball 82 as India crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Raipur on Friday.

Surya had the crowd on their feet as he smashed 9 fours and four sixes, batting at a strike rate of 221.62, during his explosive innings.

Suryakumar found boundaries in all areas of the park 

IMAGE: Suryakumar found boundaries in all areas of the park. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 209 for victory, India got off to a poor start, losing both openers inside two overs.

But Ishan Kishan (76 off 32) and Suryakumar counter-attacked to put India out of danger before the captain took the hosts across the finish line with a seven wicket win and 28 balls to spare.

SKY's first half-century in over a year

Suryakumar Yadav sweeps the ball for a six

IMAGE: Suryakumar sweeps the ball for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Surya started off slowly while Kishan went hammer and tongs. The captain was 10 off 10 balls at one point before he stepped on the accelerator and brought out an array of creative shots.

He was at his aggressive best, aware of the field placements while carving through the in-field, as well as while employing the laps and scoops to good effect.

Suryakumar Yadav gets cheeky

IMAGE: Suryakumar gets cheeky. Photograph: BCCI

Surya took a particular liking to pacer Zakary Foulkes, whom he plundered for 25 runs in the 9th over.

It was the Surya of yore, as he batted with confidence with each passing delivery.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century 

IMAGE: SKY celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

SKY then brought up his 22nd T20I half-century, his first in over a year, in the 11th over as he kept taking the attack to the bowlers.

Late in the innings he was put down by Mitch Santner at mid-off, but India were well and truly home by then.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century

This innings was a huge statement from the captain, after doubts were raised over his form and it is particularly timely with the T20 World Cup just about two weeks away.

Speaking about the victory and his innings, Surya said at the post-match presentation: 'Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters -- to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space.' And that's exactly what he did today.

'I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up.'

Suryakumar Yadav drives the ball through covers

IMAGE: SKY drives the ball through covers. Photograph: BCCI

On his form, the skipper added: 'As I've said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I'm really enjoying what's happening right now.'

India would like Surya to take this form into the next three T20Is -- the 3rd ODI will be played at Guwahati on Sunday.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

More News Coverage

Surya BCCI IMAGE SKY ODI

RELATED STORIES

India thump New Zealand after Surya, Kishan blitz
India thump New Zealand after Surya, Kishan blitz
2nd T20I PIX: Kishan, Suryakumar wallop New Zealand
2nd T20I PIX: Kishan, Suryakumar wallop New Zealand
PIX: Suryakumar & Co explore wildlife of Chhattisgarh
PIX: Suryakumar & Co explore wildlife of Chhattisgarh
T20 WC: More drama as Bangladesh explore last option
T20 WC: More drama as Bangladesh explore last option
Surya's 32 A 'Big Positive': Ashwin
Surya's 32 A 'Big Positive': Ashwin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Bhaderwah Valley Receives Season's First Snow1:57

Bhaderwah Valley Receives Season's First Snow

STUNNING! Vande Bharat Train Passes Through Snow1:44

STUNNING! Vande Bharat Train Passes Through Snow

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree1:19

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO