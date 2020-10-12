Captain Rohit wants Mumbai Indians to stay focussed

Source:

October 12, 2020 15:54 IST

'We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians are top of the IPL standings with five wins from seven games. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have once again stamped their authority in the IPL but captain Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to stay focussed and avoid getting complacent as they approach the backend of the tournament.

"We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle.



Mumbai jumped to the top of the IPL standings with five wins from seven games after outclassing Delhi Capitals by five wickets courtesy of quickfire half-centuries from Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, on Sunday.



"We have always spoken about it. Individuals know exactly how to figure that out. Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well...," said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games.



"I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start. We are right in the middle, we know that. Let's keep the focus at it, focus is always important. The next seven games that we are going to play will be important, at the same time we cannot forget to enjoy.



"This is a tough tournament, we all know that but having fun with each other, having that bonding with each other is important and I see that happening, so let's continue to do that," added the formidable opener.



Rohit also completed the landmark of 150 matches for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates has been instrumental in his journey.



"I think it's been a great journey, very very happy about it. At the same time, I would also appreciate the support that I got from all my team-mates through the years.



"We had many players come and go, to have them around supporting me on the field you know means a lot," added the elegant batsman.