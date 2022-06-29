News
Why Hardik Gave Umran The Last Over In 2nd T20I

Why Hardik Gave Umran The Last Over In 2nd T20I

By Rediff Cricket
June 29, 2022 10:41 IST
'With his pace it's always going to be tough to get 18 runs.'

Umran Malik

IMAGE: Umran Malik picked up his first international wicket and celebrated with Skipper Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Umran Malik defended 17 runs to give India a four run victory to seal the two match T20I series in Malahide, Ireland, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

 

Umran had taken a wicket earlier in the match, but wandered off line on multiple occasions, and conceded four extras (3 wides and 1 no-ball) in his three overs.

The speedster did concede another no-ball in the final over, which was followed by two-successive fours, but he remained composed and only gave away 3 runs off his last three deliveries, securing a four-run win for the visitors.

'I was trying to keep all the pressure out of my equation. I wanted to be in the present and I backed Umran,' Captain Hardik Pandya said after the game.

'He has pace, with his pace it's always going to be tough to get 18 runs,' Hardik, who began his first series as skipper with a series win, explained.

'They (Ireland) played some amazing shots, they batted very well, credit to them and credit to our bowlers for holding their nerve.'

