Captain Paine loses cool after unsuccessful Aus review

Captain Paine loses cool after unsuccessful Aus review

January 09, 2021 08:33 IST
Australia captain Tim Paine questions umpire Paul Wilson over a DRS referral against Cheteshwar Pujara during Day 3 of the third Test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine questions umpire Paul Wilson over a DRS referral against Cheteshwar Pujara during Day 3 of the third Test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia skipper Tim Paine lost his cool on on-field umpire Paul Wilson following an unsuccessful review on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday.

 

Australia appealed for a catch off Cheteshwar Pujara's inside edge at short leg by Matthew Wade, off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, which was turned down by umpire Wilson following which the hosts opted to take the review.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford was unable to find any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot and stayed with the umpire's call.

Paine lost his cool and had a verbal exchange with Wilson. The Australian skipper did not hold back and was heard on stump microphone, saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Wilson replied that the third-umpire had made the final call, and hence Paine should not be saying anything to him.

Paine's comments could invite a fine under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct. Sections 2.3 and 2.8 of the ICC's code relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

