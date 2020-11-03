Captain Iyer confident Delhi can upstage Mumbai in Qualifier 1

Source:

Edited By:

November 03, 2020 11:54 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate a wicket during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is quite 'chuffed' about his team bounced back from four consecutive losses to make the IPL play-offs and believes that his team has what it takes to upstage defending champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals earned a top-two finish with an easy six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. They will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 match on Thursday, the winners of which will advance to the final, while the loser gets another shot in the Qualifier 2 match.



"The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.



"It really depends on the day. They are pretty experienced in such (play-offs) stages but the team that has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through."



With Prithvi Shaw, Iyer himself, Rishabh Pant and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada, Delhi is packed with talented youngsters.



Iyer said the key to getting past holders Mumbai on Thursday in Dubai would be handling pressure with ease.



"We need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us."



Iyer sounded a relieved man as Delhi were finally able to get back to winning ways after four consecutive losses.



"This win was very essential and it has put smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses. Today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. All the departments were covered up well by the players.



"I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time. The second place obviously makes you feel good after the season you had, with all the ups and downs," he said.



"The IPL is always a roller-coaster journey."



Iyer also hopes that Ajinkya Rahane will continue to play a significant role. The senior pro came up with a vital innings of 60 to guide Delhi home against RCB, putting on a 88-run partnership for the second wicket with Shikhar Dhawan, who made 54.



"He carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings, it was amazing to see. It was great example and he peaked at the right time, just when we needed him.



"With a few important matches coming up, he will definitely play an important role."