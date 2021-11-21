Cannot complain about workload: Pant

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid in conversation with Rishabh Pant (right). Photograph: BCCI

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday said that he cannot complain about his workload as the team management has given him rest from the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

"After the T20 World Cup, everyone's thinking that in what areas we can improve. As a group we have been talking about that a lot. We had to improve in the middle overs.

“We have ticked few boxes. It's going really well for us. As a kid I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match," Pant said.

"I can't be complaining about the workload but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully I can recover well and do well in South Africa," he added.