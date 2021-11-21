News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kishan, Chahar to join India 'A' for South Africa tour

Kishan, Chahar to join India 'A' for South Africa tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 21, 2021 17:06 IST
IMAGE: It is understood that Ishan Kishan is being sent because the Chetan Sharma-led committee, by mistake, had picked only one wicketkeeper for the India 'A' tour in Railways' Upendra Yadav. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan have been added to India 'A' squad, that will travel to South Africa for three four-day Test matches.

 

Deepak and Ishan, who are in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand, will leave with the India 'A' squad on November 23.

"Yes, Deepak and Ishan have been drafted to the squad. They will finish the match in Kolkata and link up with the A team before they leave for South Africa," a senior BCCI official said.

It is understood that Ishan is being sent because the Chetan Sharma-led committee, by mistake, had picked only one wicketkeeper for the India 'A' tour in Railways' Upendra Yadav.

"They needed a second keeper and who is better than Ishan. He probably now would be first keeper and rightly so," another official said.

Deepak has not played a lot of red ball cricket but with his ability to swing the ball, the selectors want to keep him busy.

Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead the India 'A' squad for the tour of South Africa, starting on November 26.

The tour comprises three four-day matches in Bloemfontein.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
