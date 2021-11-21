News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA bowler Whitehead picks up all 10 wickets in a first-class innings

SA bowler Whitehead picks up all 10 wickets in a first-class innings

November 21, 2021 12:57 IST
IMAGE: South Western Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Sam Whitehead took 10/36 to register the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Spin-bowling all-rounder Sam Whitehead achieved the rare feat of picking up all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match, in the process registering the best figures in 115 years in South African domestic cricket.

 

Whitehead, who represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, finished with a superb 10/36 to help South Western Districts bowl Eastern Storm out for 65 in a chase of 186 in Division two of the 4-Day Franchise Series.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a brilliant match overall, taking 5/64 in the Easterns' first innings and contributing 66 and 45 with the bat as his side wrapped up a 120-run victory on the third day of their clash at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Whitehead's figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa behind leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10-26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
