Can you identify this IPL batting ace?

August 21, 2020 11:59 IST

Can you identify the big-hitting IPL batsman under the mask in the picture below?

Hint: The Australian will be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL.

For those of you, who have not been able to guess -- the player in the picture above is Chris Lynn.

Lynn, who is currently playing the Caribbean Premier League, was enjoying a break in Trinidad and Tobago, but was careful to wear a mask during this global pandemic.

The big-hitting Australian, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, was snapped up for Rs 2 crore by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL Players Auction in December.

Lynn, who played for KKR in the last six seasons, boasts of a good IPL record -- 1,280 runs in 41 games at a strike rate of 140, with 10 half-centuries.