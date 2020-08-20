Shikhar Dhawan seeks parents' blessings ahead of IPL

Source:

August 20, 2020 23:06 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan, on Thursday, met his parents and sought their blessing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Dhawan, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the league, said his parents still 'see me as a kid'.

"Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. There's no love like the love of your parents and I'll always cherish it," Dhawan tweeted.

Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.