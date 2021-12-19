News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Stokes pull off another miracle to save Adelaide Test?

Can Stokes pull off another miracle to save Adelaide Test?

December 19, 2021 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Ben (Stokes) has done it before, he has done special things in an England shirt.'

Ben Stokes (right) walks off the field with Joe Root at stumps after the latter's dismissal on Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday. As for inspiration, Stokes need not look beyond his captain, who batted through pain to help his team.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes (right) walks off the field with Joe Root at stumps after the latter's dismissal on Day 4 of the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday. As for inspiration, Stokes need not look beyond his captain, who batted through pain to help his team. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

England's hopes of saving the second Ashes Test against Australia are in tatters following Joe Root's late dismissal on Sunday but the touring side still hope Ben Stokes might be their saviour again.

 

Set an improbable victory target of 468, England finished day four on a precarious 82-4.

The toughest blow was Root's dismissal to the day's final delivery when Mitchell Starc had the England captain caught behind for 24.

Stokes was unbeaten on three and the touring side need a repeat of his batting heroics which secured England's highest successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago.

"Anytime one if your best players (Root) gets out, it’s a knock," fast bowling coach Jon Lewis told reporters.

"Ben (Stokes) has done it before, he has done special things in an England shirt."

As for inspiration, Stokes need not look beyond his captain, who batted through pain to help his team.

After having a hospital scan in the morning for an abdomen injury sustained in the nets, Root was floored by an express delivery from Starc shortly before the close of play.

The England skipper grimaced and rolled in pain before receiving medical attention.

Although he bravely soldiered on, Root ran gingerly between the wickets in obvious discomfort.

"Joe showed a hell of a lot of character to go out," Lewis said.

"There was no doubt in Joe’s mind he was going out to bat and it shows what a great player and brilliant leader he is.

"He wants to show his team how hard he wants to try for the team."

England will hope their lower order batters show similar gumption when they embark on the huge task of surviving three sessions with six wickets in hand to save the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pujara has faith in pacers to deliver in South Africa
Pujara has faith in pacers to deliver in South Africa
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India thrash Japan
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India thrash Japan
Delhi's Yash Dhull to lead India at U-19 World Cup
Delhi's Yash Dhull to lead India at U-19 World Cup
FPIs pull out Rs 17,696 cr from the mkts in Dec so far
FPIs pull out Rs 17,696 cr from the mkts in Dec so far
PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training
PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training
Why India's exports are likely to fly high in New Year
Why India's exports are likely to fly high in New Year
Golden Temple lynching: SIT formed to probe sacrilege
Golden Temple lynching: SIT formed to probe sacrilege

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training

PICS: Kohli, Rahul hit top gear at training

Ashes PHOTOS: Aus close in on victory in Adelaide

Ashes PHOTOS: Aus close in on victory in Adelaide

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances