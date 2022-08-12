News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishan Kishan opens up about his omission from Asia Cup

Ishan Kishan opens up about his omission from Asia Cup

Source: ANI
August 12, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan said that it is a positive thing for him as it will push him to work hard. Photograph: BCCI

On his omission from the squad for Asia Cup 2022, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said that it is a positive thing for him as it will push him to work hard and score more runs to make his way back into the team.

 

India named a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup earlier this week.

Ishan Kishan was not included in the squad. The tournament will start from August 27 onwards, with India starting its campaign with a high-octane clash against Pakistan on August 28.

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team," Kishan said.

On India's chances at the top Asian cricketing event, Kishan said that one cannot be sure about things in cricket and sometimes it takes only two players to win a match.

Despite tough competition for spots in the team, Kishan's omission comes as a surprise to many, given that he is India's second highest-run scorer in T20I cricket this year. In 14 innings, he has scored 430 runs at an average of 30.71. He has scored three half-centuries for India this year, with a best of 89.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant, SKY, Ishan are 'kind of weird'?
Pant, SKY, Ishan are 'kind of weird'?
SEE: Virat Kohli starts practising for Asia Cup
SEE: Virat Kohli starts practising for Asia Cup
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
'Kohli has all tools to come out of batting slump'
Legends League Cricket to kick-off at Eden Gardens
Legends League Cricket to kick-off at Eden Gardens
Cong promises free power, farm loan waiver in Gujarat
Cong promises free power, farm loan waiver in Gujarat
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Bihar Cong MLA writes to Sonia seeking cabinet berth
Bihar Cong MLA writes to Sonia seeking cabinet berth

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

VOTE! India's Next Captain!

VOTE! India's Next Captain!

Like Shubman's New Hairstyle?

Like Shubman's New Hairstyle?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances