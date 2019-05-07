Can Mumbai continue their winning streak?

May 07, 2019 12:29 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Qualifier 1 in IPL 12: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma with his CSK counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

2 Number of matches Chennai Super Kings have lost at the Chepauk out of the last 20 played here.

Both defeats came against the Mumbai Indians -- in 2015 and 2019.

3:1 Chennai Super Kings's win-loss record against Mumbai Indians in the semifinal/qualifier/eliminator matches in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians have a 2-1 record in the finals, making it an overall record of 4-3 for Chennai Super Kings in the all playoffs.

4:2 Mumbai Indians' win-loss record in IPL matches at the Chepauk.

They last lost a match here in 2010.

11.24 Mumbai Indians's batting run-rate in the last 5 overs in IPL 2019 -- the second best for any team after the Kolkata Knight Riders's 11.95.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have the best economy rate in the last five overs: 8.43

30 Number of wickets Lasith Malinga has taken against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL -- the joint-most by a player against a particular team, along with Amit Mishra who has also taken 30 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals.

99 Number of matches won by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

If they win tonight, they will become the second team to complete century of wins after the Mumbai Indians.

102 Number of wickets Dwayne Bravo has taken in the IPL under M S Dhoni -- that's the most by any player under any captain in IPL history.

122.66 M S Dhoni's batting average in IPL 2019. He has aggregated 368 runs in 9 innings.

In IPL history, only one player has enjoyed higher batting average in a season (minimum 5 innings).

Kings XI Punjab's Luke Pomersbach had an average of 152.00 in the 2008 edition.