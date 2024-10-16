News
Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025

Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 16, 2024 18:08 IST
Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green may miss IPL 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cameron Green/Instagram
 

Australian cricketer Cameron Green will undergo back surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand, to address a persistent injury that forced him to miss the white ball series against England.

The procedure will unfortunately sideline Green for the entire Test summer, including the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

Taking to Instagram, Green expressed his disappointment about missing such a crucial period in his career, but remained optimistic about his recovery.

'En route to Christchurch thanks for all the kind messages this past week. Heartbroken but let's get a new back,' he wrote.

The post recovery convalescence is expected to keep Green out of action for approximately six months, ruling him out of Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka in February and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Additionally, his recovery timeline could potentially impact his participation in IPL 2025.

Green first experienced pain in his lower back during Australia's tour of England in September. Subsequent scans confirmed a stress fracture, necessitating surgical intervention.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

