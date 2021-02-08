News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BYJU'S is ICC's global partner until 2023

BYJU'S is ICC's global partner until 2023

Source: PTI
February 08, 2021 11:36 IST
ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Indian edu-tech company BYJU'S as its global partner from 2021 to 2023.

The three-year agreement will see BYJU'S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming men's T20 World Cup in India and the women's World Cup in New Zealand.

As a global partner, BYJU's will have extensive in-venue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

In addition to the integrated brand presence at some of the world's biggest sporting events, BYJU's will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns.

In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partners of the Indian cricket team.

Manu Sawhney, the ICC's chief executive, said: "BYJU's has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India and we are glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big."

Byju Raveendran, the company's founder and CEO, said: "Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts.

"It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
