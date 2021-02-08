News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant voted inaugural ICC Player of the Month

Source: PTI
February 08, 2021 14:31 IST
India chased down a mammoth target of 328, with Rishabh Pant playing a key role with his 138-ball unbeaten 89 to hand his side a 2-1 series win at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday

IMAGE: India chased down a mammoth target of 328, with Rishabh Pant playing a key role with his 138-ball unbeaten 89 to hand his side a 2-1 series win at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday won the ICC's inaugural Player of the Month award for his superlative performances in the two Tests against Australia in January.

Pant scored a 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane that powered India to an incredible series win against arch-rivals Australia Down Under.

Commenting on winning the inaugural award, a delighted Pant said in an ICC release: "For any sportsperson, contributing to a team win is the ultimate reward but such initiatives help motivate youngsters such as myself to do better each time.

 

"I dedicate this award to every member of Team India that contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me."

Pant blazed his way to a breath-taking 91 on the third day of the ongoing first Test between India and England in Chennai.

Speaking about Pant winning the award, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said: "Both times Pant played under pressure in two different sets of challenges: to draw a game and to win a game. He showed his versatility of skills in both knocks, the clincher being his temperament."

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month following her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month.

Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20 International against the same opposition.

The three nominees for each of the categories were short-listed based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

The short-list was then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

