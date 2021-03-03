Buzz: Bedi recovering well after brain surgery

Source:

March 03, 2021 23:44 IST

IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is recovering well after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

The 74-year-old former India captain had undergone a bypass surgery at the hospital in New Delhi last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure in his brain just after the bypass surgery.

"He had the blood clot (in his brain) removed six days back, just after the bypass surgery. He is recovering well and will be shifted to a private cabin by tomorrow," a source close to Bedi told PTI.

Bedi, a premier left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.

In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.

He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.

England's Banton among two foreigners in PSL to test positive for COVID-19

England batsman Tom Banton is one of the two foreign players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and he has been put under isolation, the cricketer confirmed.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Director of Media Sami Burney had announced on Tuesday that two foreign players and one member of the support staff had tested positive for the virus. This was after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Monday.

Burney had not named the two players and the support staff member.

"Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols. Fortunately, I am feeling OK so far," Banton tweeted.

"I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators," added the 22-year-old who has played six ODIs and nine T20 International matches for England.

The PCB official had said that out of the fresh three positive cases, one cricketer belonged to the Islamabad United franchise, whose player Ahmed had tested positive on Monday sparking a scare in the PSL.

"Out of the three positive results, one player belongs to Islamabad and the remaining to two other franchises," he had said, adding that the PSL would continue as per schedule.

Ahmed's positive result on Monday led to the postponement of their match against Quetta Gladiators.