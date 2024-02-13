Bumrah's Wife Thrashes Troll

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah took a short break from the England series to spend quality time with family.

As her husband -- player of the match in the Vizag Test -- gears up for the third Test against England in Rajkot, Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah's wife, found herself facing body-shaming comments in a promotional post with a Valentine's Day theme.

'Bhabhi moti lag rahi hai (Sister-in-law is looking fat)', one harsh troll commented.

In response to the insensitive comment, Sanjana didn't hold back, schooling the troll and questioning both character and education for making such remarks.

The troll's now deleted comment received a backlash from fans of both Bumrah and Sanjana.

Ganesan's reply is one for the ages: 'School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho. Bhaago yaha se...' (You can't even memorise the science textbooks from school and here you are commenting on female body shapes, scoot from here).'

Sanjana's response received numerous positive comments praising the couple's chemistry, viewed as a pre-Valentine's Day special by fans.

Sanjana and Bumrah welcomed son Angad in September.

Sanjana, who took a break during her pregnancy, returned to work as ICC's Digital Insider during the Under-19 World Cup.