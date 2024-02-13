News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah's Wife Thrashes Troll

Bumrah's Wife Thrashes Troll

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 13, 2024 19:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanjana Ganesan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram
 

Jasprit Bumrah took a short break from the England series to spend quality time with family.

As her husband -- player of the match in the Vizag Test -- gears up for the third Test against England in Rajkot, Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah's wife, found herself facing body-shaming comments in a promotional post with a Valentine's Day theme.

'Bhabhi moti lag rahi hai (Sister-in-law is looking fat)', one harsh troll commented.

In response to the insensitive comment, Sanjana didn't hold back, schooling the troll and questioning both character and education for making such remarks.

The troll's now deleted comment received a backlash from fans of both Bumrah and Sanjana.

Sanjana Ganesan

Ganesan's reply is one for the ages: 'School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho. Bhaago yaha se...' (You can't even memorise the science textbooks from school and here you are commenting on female body shapes, scoot from here).'

Sanjana's response received numerous positive comments praising the couple's chemistry, viewed as a pre-Valentine's Day special by fans.

Sanjana and Bumrah welcomed son Angad in September.

Sanjana, who took a break during her pregnancy, returned to work as ICC's Digital Insider during the Under-19 World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile
Yuvraj: The Captain Who Brought A Smile
Sakshi and Ziva's PTA Meeting!
Sakshi and Ziva's PTA Meeting!
'Bharat deserves one more match'
'Bharat deserves one more match'
Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?
Will India Bring In Jadeja And Jurel?
Sarfaraz, Jurel ready to rock against England
Sarfaraz, Jurel ready to rock against England
SEE: Dubai Struggles Under Nature's Siege
SEE: Dubai Struggles Under Nature's Siege
Reliance is 1st listed co to hit Rs 20 lakh cr m-cap
Reliance is 1st listed co to hit Rs 20 lakh cr m-cap

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Can Padikkal Fill The Rahul Void?

Can Padikkal Fill The Rahul Void?

SEE: Pant Inches Closer To Comeback!

SEE: Pant Inches Closer To Comeback!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances