Bumrah's Post-Game Celebration With Wife

Mumbai Indians finally clinched their first victory, and Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in their success.

He lived up to his reputation as the yorker king, bamboozling Prithvi Shaw with a searing delivery that sent his leg stump flying. This dismissal -- Shaw was cruising at a brilliant 66 off 39 balls -- proved to be a turning point.

But Bumrah's impact went beyond that one exceptional yorker.

He reached a significant milestone by grabbing his 150th IPL wicket, solidifying his place among the league's elite. This achievement puts him in the company of legendary spinners like Harbhajan Singh, etching his name in the IPL record books.

While Bumrah's bowling prowess is undeniable, his heartwarming post-match celebration with his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, reminds us that there's more to him than just cricket. He shared the picture with a simple yet powerful heart emoji.