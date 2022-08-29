Boom Boom's Mushy Message For Sanjana

Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the Asia Cup because of injury, and he is taking the time off from the game to share some quality time with the missus.

'Mirror before us, but I only see you', Boom Boom posted an aww-so-mushy message on Insta for Sanjana Ganesan, his sportscaster wife.

Even though he was not in Dubai for the India-Pakistan game on Sunday, Bumrah featured in commentator conversations, with the legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram declaring that the Indian pacer was a very exciting bowler in world cricket.