Bumrah's injury scare: A moment of panic for India

Bumrah's injury scare: A moment of panic for India

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 00:37 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah showed signs of discomfort while bowling the 81st over of Australia's innings. Photograph: ICC/X

India endured a brief injury scare on Saturday when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared to clutch his adductor muscle while bowling but bowling coach Morne Morkel assured that it was just a cramp and the pacer is "fine."

 

Bumrah, who claimed an eight-wicket match haul in India's 295-run win in the series opener, showed signs of discomfort while bowling the 81st over of Australia's innings.

He was attended to by the team's physio but resumed bowling immediately, completing his over and delivering three more overs later in the session.

"Firstly, with Bumrah, he's fine; it was just this cramp. Yeah, even because after that, you know, he bowled and you got the wickets twice," Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

The star pacer returned with figures of 4 for 61, helping India bowl out Australia for 337.

His wickets included opener Nathan McSweeney (39), Steve Smith (2), Pat Cummins (12), and Usman Khawaja (13), the last of whom he had dismissed on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
