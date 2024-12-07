News
Who did Travis Head cradle his bat for?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 07, 2024 18:38 IST
Travis Head

IMAGE: Screenshot of  Travis Head, who broke his own record for the fastest century in a pink-ball Test, achieving the feat in just 111 balls. Photograph: Fox Cricket/X

Travis Head's blistering century powered Australia's innings on Day 2 of the second Test against India on Saturday.

The southpaw, playing in his hometown of Adelaide, was in scintillating form, smashing 10 boundaries and 3 sixes.

 

Travis Head

His wife and children, including his newborn son Harrison, born on November 4 ahead of the series, were present to witness the memorable moment. The proud father cradled his bat as he acknowledged the crowd's cheers.

Travis Head

Coming to the crease with Australia in a precarious position, Head and Marnus Labuschagne formed a crucial partnership to steady the ship. The southpaw, particularly, was aggressive against the Indian bowlers, targeting Ashwin and Rana in particular.

Head's century was not only a personal milestone but also a significant contribution to Australia's innings. He broke his own record for the fastest century in a pink-ball Test, achieving the feat in just 111 balls.

Travis Head has indeed established himself as a significant thorn in India's side, delivering match-winning performances in crucial encounters. From his impactful display in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 to his heroics in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final later that year, Head has consistently tormented the Indian bowlers on the grandest stages.

His aggressive style, coupled with his adaptability, makes him a constant threat to India in any format of the game.

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

