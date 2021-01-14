Bumrah still not ruled out of Brisbane Test

January 14, 2021 12:50 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful for the Gabba Test after suffering an apparent abdominal strain in the drawn third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In a major boost for India ahead of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia, batting coach Vikram Rathour said that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is working closely with the medical team and the decision on his inclusion will be taken ahead of the start of the match on Friday.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't.



"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," Rathour said on the eve of the fourth and final Test, in Brisbane, on Thursday.

Bumrah is doubtful for the Gabba Test after suffering an apparent abdominal strain in the drawn third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



"Basically, I think the toughness comes from the preparation, we believe in our players, every member of our team believes in their ability. One innings cannot let the doubts creep in, the team has shown a lot of character and the reason for that is the hard work they have been putting in for a long time," he added.



"As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well," he added.



India has already lost a few key players during the course of the four-Test series including Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, while Hanuma Vihari is likely to miss the final Test with a hamstring injury.