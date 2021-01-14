VOTE! Who will win the Brisbane Test?

January 14, 2021 12:07 IST

India and Australia are 1-1 and both sides will eye the final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IMAGE: Captain Ajinkya Rahane congratulates Hanuma Vihari for his gritty knock to achieve a memorable draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 11, 2021. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Indian side is depleted by injury and the Aussies -- who revealed their unsportsmen-like faces when Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari mounted an improbable fightback -- will eye victory at the Gabba where no visting side has won a Test since 1988 when the West Indies beat Australia in the first Test of that series (external link) by 9 wickets.

Can this Indian side, which has shown character and courage after the debacle in the first Test at Adelaide, stun the Aussies at their favourite hunting ground?

Or will Messrs Stark, Cummins and Hazlewood deliver the 20 wickets for Skipper Tim Paine who has come under fire not only for dropping several catches in the final Indian innings at the SCG, but also for his sledging and conduct unbecoming of a captain in international cricket?

Is the unlikely prospect of a draw even possible?

Time to vote, people!