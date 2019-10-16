Bumrah shares throwback pic of humble beginnings

October 16, 2019 18:19 IST

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, on Wednesday, shared a major throwback picture of himself from his early days.

The first image is of a teenager Bumrah taking an award, while the other shows the right-handed bowler being adjudged as Man of the Match. "Started from the bottom now we're here," Bumrah tweeted.

The 25-year old cricketer, who shot to fame within a short span of time, had previously talked about his struggling days. The cricketer lost his father when he was five years old.

Talking about the same Bumrah had said, "After that, we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them and use it again and again."

"So, as a child, you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened," he added.

Bumrah is now the number one bowler in the One Day International (ODI) cricket, according to the ICC ODI Player Rankings.